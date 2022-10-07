Mizuho Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $102.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
AMD stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also
