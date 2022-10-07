Mizuho Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $102.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

AMD stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

