Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,542,529.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $5,688,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $6,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $6,891,600.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00.

Moderna Trading Down 4.7 %

Moderna stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $148.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Moderna by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

