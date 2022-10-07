Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBLX. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.