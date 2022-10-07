Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $354.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $361.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,542 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,888. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

