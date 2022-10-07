Monero Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,928.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $19,928.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022279 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @xmccurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero Classic (XMC) is a cryptocurrency . Monero Classic has a current supply of 19,176,436.19105911. The last known price of Monero Classic is 0.29940344 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $26,244.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://monero-classic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

