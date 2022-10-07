Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88.69 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $145.09 or 0.00745840 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,453.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00270818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00140481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00599074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00249331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,184,249 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XMR through the process of mining. Monero has a current supply of 18,184,038.65307463. The last known price of Monero is 148.01517096 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $124,239,366.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getmonero.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

