MONK (MONK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.46 Million

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. MONK has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $5,528.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins and its circulating supply is 162,630,684 coins. The official website for MONK is www.monkey.vision. MONK’s official Twitter account is @monk_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “MONK (MONK) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate MONK through the process of mining. MONK has a current supply of 12,963,755.07159385. The last known price of MONK is 0.01875354 USD and is up 13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,502.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.monkey.vision/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

