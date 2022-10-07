Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.43 target price on shares of Monument Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

Monument Mining Trading Down 14.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$19.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.