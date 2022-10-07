MoonShine Price Reaches $0.0000 (Moon)

MoonShine (Moon) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. MoonShine has a market cap of $2,387.01 and $45,913.00 worth of MoonShine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonShine has traded 54.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonShine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

MoonShine Profile

MoonShine’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. MoonShine’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens. The official message board for MoonShine is medium.com/@moonshinebsc. The official website for MoonShine is www.moonshine.fund. The Reddit community for MoonShine is https://reddit.com/r/moonshinebsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MoonShine’s official Twitter account is @moonshinebsc.

Buying and Selling MoonShine

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonShine (Moon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonShine has a current supply of 999,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonShine is 0.00000002 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonshine.fund/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonShine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonShine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonShine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

