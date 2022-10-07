Morgan Stanley Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $380.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $386.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7 %

SPGI opened at $316.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.32. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $305.08 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

