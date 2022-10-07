Morgan Stanley Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $441.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $457.00 to $441.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.36.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MA opened at $299.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.32 and a 200-day moving average of $337.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

