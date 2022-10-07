Morgan Stanley Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $20.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.94.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 32.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

