Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

