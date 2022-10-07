MotionWreck Games (MWG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3,901.95

MotionWreck Games (MWG) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One MotionWreck Games token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MotionWreck Games has a market capitalization of $3,901.95 and $20,812.00 worth of MotionWreck Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MotionWreck Games has traded 78.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MotionWreck Games alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

About MotionWreck Games

MotionWreck Games launched on November 17th, 2021. MotionWreck Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,028,277 tokens. MotionWreck Games’ official Twitter account is @motionwreckg and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotionWreck Games’ official website is www.motionwreckgames.com.

Buying and Selling MotionWreck Games

According to CryptoCompare, “MotionWreck Games (MWG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. MotionWreck Games has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MotionWreck Games is 0.00005001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.motionwreckgames.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotionWreck Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotionWreck Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotionWreck Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MotionWreck Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotionWreck Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.