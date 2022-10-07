M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,333,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 445,137 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,298,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $181.30 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.16 and a 200-day moving average of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

