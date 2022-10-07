Multiverse (AI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.03 Million

Multiverse (AI) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Multiverse has a market capitalization of $20.03 million and approximately $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multiverse has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Multiverse Profile

Multiverse launched on April 14th, 2018. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens. Multiverse’s official website is multiverse.ai. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @multiverse_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Multiverse’s official message board is multiverse.ai/news-and-media.

Multiverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse (AI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multiverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Multiverse is 0.00077912 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $311,307.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multiverse.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.