Mycro (MYO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Mycro (MYO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Mycro has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $38,093.00 worth of Mycro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mycro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mycro has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mycro Coin Profile

Mycro launched on June 5th, 2019. Mycro’s total supply is 25,454,545 coins. The official website for Mycro is www.mycrojobs.io. Mycro’s official Twitter account is @Mycrojobs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mycro

According to CryptoCompare, “Mycro is a cryptocurrency-based job finder mobile app. It provides users with a job marketplace where it is possible to find a match for a job within the user local community. Using the Mycro mobile app, the members will be able to register and search for a nearby available job that suits their capabilities. The Mycro token (MYO) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the platform main currency, through which users are able to stake for an available job. In addition, rewards for best ratings will be paid in MYO tokens.”

