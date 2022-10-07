MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $12.93

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $12.27. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 10 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth $412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

