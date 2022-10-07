NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 3,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 839,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The business had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 334,794 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2,481.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 298,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 822.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 227,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 202,386 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

