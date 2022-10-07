National Bank Financial Increases Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$55.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 1.4 %

RHUHF traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.20. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

