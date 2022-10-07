National Bank Financial Lowers Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report report published on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.46 million.

