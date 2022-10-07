National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.
National Grid Stock Down 3.3 %
National Grid stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. National Grid has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $80.20.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
