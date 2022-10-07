National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. National Grid has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Grid by 275.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in National Grid by 298.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 433,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,130,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

