National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.67

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.67 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
National HealthCare Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $941.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87.
National HealthCare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
