Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

