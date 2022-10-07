Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Natuzzi Trading Down 7.0 %
Natuzzi stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.87.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
