Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,039,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a current ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.60.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. On average, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.