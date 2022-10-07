NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 728 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.1 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. 380,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,007,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.