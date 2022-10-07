NBT Bank N A NY Buys 124 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 23,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,256,276. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.