NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. 163,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,920,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

