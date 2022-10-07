NBT Bank N A NY Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,452 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. NBT Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,201,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,089.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 2,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,672. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

