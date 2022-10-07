NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,215 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3,371.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $792,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 35,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:IYZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 703,528 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

