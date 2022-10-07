NBT Bank N A NY Sells 6,790 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 87,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,529 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 130,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. 323,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,286. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

