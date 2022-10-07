NBT Bank N A NY Sells 778 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,892,000 after buying an additional 54,064 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 757,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after acquiring an additional 62,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KRE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 333,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,797,954. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

