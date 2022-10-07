NBT Bank N A NY Sells 84 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

AWK stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.49.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

