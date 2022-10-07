Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $106.01

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.01 and last traded at $106.15, with a volume of 350456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

Nestlé Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

About Nestlé

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 63.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 67,264 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $4,093,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $4,082,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

