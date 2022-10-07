Netcall (LON:NET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.50

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 138208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netcall from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Netcall alerts:

Netcall Stock Up 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.84. The company has a market cap of £140.27 million and a PE ratio of 8,350.00.

Netcall Increases Dividend

Netcall Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.37. Netcall’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

(Get Rating)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.