Netcall (LON:NET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.50

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 138208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.01).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netcall from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.84. The company has a market cap of £140.27 million and a PE ratio of 8,350.00.
Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.
