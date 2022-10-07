NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.77.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
