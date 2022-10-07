New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.58.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in New Gold by 4.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 368,459 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in New Gold by 11.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Gold by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,132 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

