New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.40 at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NGD stock opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$962.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renaud Adams bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,116,878.44. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 703,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$710,841.03. Also, Director Renaud Adams acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,116,878.44. Insiders bought a total of 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,560 in the last three months.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

