New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Down 9.2%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 144,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,944,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

