Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 847.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.34.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.