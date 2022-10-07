NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,248 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 46,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.39. The company had a trading volume of 58,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,817. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.