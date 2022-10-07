NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 1,012.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

