NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 114,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

