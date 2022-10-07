NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 108,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

