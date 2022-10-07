NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.94. 93,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

