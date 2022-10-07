NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 5,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 672,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148,953. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

