NewSquare Capital LLC Has $19.53 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. 108,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

