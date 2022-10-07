NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $113.28. 14,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average is $144.71. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

