NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 46,807 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.85. 7,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

